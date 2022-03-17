Sudheer Varma to direct Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is on a signing spree and he is busy with a bunch of projects. His close friend and top director Trivikram is setting up new projects for the top actor. After the super success of Bheemla Nayak, Pawan and Trivikram are collaborating once again. Sudheer Varma will direct the project and the shoot commences next year. Pawan Kalyan and Vaisshnav Tej will play the lead roles in this interesting project.

Trivikram will pen the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The female lead and the other actors, technicians are finalized. The makers will make an official announcement soon. Pawan will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will commence the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake soon. He also signed Bhavadeeyudu Bhagath Singh to be directed by Harish Shankar.