Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu’s Message On Penny

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by Parasuram is set for release on May 12th as one of the major summer attractions. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie which is carrying exceptional buzz, not just because Mahesh Babu’s stardom, but posters, teaser and first single Kalaavathi impressed audience big time.

Particularly, the song Kalaavathi has become a blockbuster. It has clocked over 90 million views so far. Interim, the makers announced to release second single Penny on March 20th. Apparently, Mahesh Babu gives his message on ‘Penny’ (currency) in the song scored by S Thaman. Mahesh Babu looks classy and slick in the poster where he is seen wearing shades.

It’s the joint production venture of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.