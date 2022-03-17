Ghani makers release gripping trailer

Advertisement

The team of Varun Tej-starrer sports drama Ghani has released the film’s grand and gripping trailer that runs for 2.18 minutes.

The trailer takes us to the world of Ghani, who is determined to leave his imprint as boxer. But that’s not very easy, as he has to face challenges and stumbling blocks on his way.

The trailer is a roller coaster ride of interesting ingredients and promises a racy fare. The film, which had recently obtained U/A certification from Censor, will see the light of the day on April 8.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Songs composed for Ghani by Thaman S have already become a sensation by topping the charts and receiving rave reviews. Full-fledged promotions for the movie will start immediately, it is learnt.

Varun Tej has already in the news for working hard to tone up his body for the movie and he now looks like a real boxer. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra have played important roles in Ghani.