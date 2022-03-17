Andhra Assembly bans mobiles inside

AP Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram imposed a strict ban on bringing mobile phones into the Assembly Hall by the members.

The speaker said that some of the members were recording the proceedings of the Assembly and circulating them outside. He said the members who are holding protests in the house were recording the entire protest and circulating it.

The speaker said that the protests are not permitted and are not part of the assembly records. “Whichever is not allowed by the speaker will not go into the records and whichever does not go into the records shall not be allowed to be circulated outside,” the speaker said.

He told the members, both from the opposition and the treasury benches to keep their mobile phones outside while coming into the house. He said violation of the ruling given by the chair would be dealt with severely and requested the members to follow the ruling.

The speaker took the decision following some TDP members recording their protest in the house and releasing it outside. Such clips are going viral on social media, the speaker said.

The speaker said the protests are not permitted and circulation of such protests will be liable for punishment according to the rules of the Assembly.