Will TDP back the NDA or UPA in Vice-Presidential election?

All eyes in Andhra Pradesh are on the opposition TDP, which is yet to make its stand clear on the impending vice-president elections. The TDP had backed the NDA candidate in the presidential election.

Interestingly, both the opposition TDP and the ruling YSR Congress have backed the NDA candidate in the presidential election. Andhra Pradesh was the only state where 100 per cent votes went in favour of the NDA in the presidential election.

Now, it is time for the vice-president election, which is scheduled to be held on August 6. The NDA had named Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate, while the UPA had named its former minister Margaret Alva. Both the candidates have wide experience in administration and politics as well.

The ruling YSR Congress had already announced its support to the NDA candidate, the TDP is yet to announce its stand. It is said to be closely watching other political parties and their stand in this election.

The Trinamool Congress of West Bengal headed by Mamatha Benerji had said that it would stay away from the election. There are a few other small parties which have announced that they would keep off from the election.

The TRS from Telangana state is also yet to take a call. Sources say that the party leadership is considering various options, including a neutral stand.

The TDP was with the NDA for several years and had tied-up with the UPA just before the 2019 elections. However, the party had been maintaining equal distance from both the NDA and UPA after its defeat in the 2019 elections.

It is to be seen what stand the TDP would take in the vice-presidential election!