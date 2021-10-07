Will TS govt continue Samantha as ‘brand ambassador’ to promote handlooms?

Actress Samantha might be in the news for all the wrong reasons these days but that is not going to impact her assignment as the brand ambassador of Telangana state government to promote handlooms in the state.

Telangana government had announced her as a brand ambassador to promote handlooms in Telangana in February 2017.

Samantha visited handloom clusters in various districts of Telangana later and promoted handloom saris and others produced by weavers.

Although Samantha is not been that active as a brand ambassador for the last two years due to Covid and other reasons, she continues to be the brand ambassador.

After Samantha’s divorce from Akkineni Chaitanya recently, speculations surfaced over whether she will be continued as a brand ambassador or not.

However, Telangana government handlooms department officials say she would continue as brand ambassador as usual.

Handlooms minister K.T.Rama Rao reportedly wants Samantha to continue as a brand ambassador as she played a key role in promoting handloom products in Telangana during the past four years by undertaking various promotional programmes.