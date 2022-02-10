Will YS Jagan make comedian Ali a Rajya Sabha member?

It now appears almost certain that star Telugu comedian Ali could be nominated to the Rajya Sabha on the ruling YSRCP ticket from Andhra Pradesh. The rumour mill went into a tizzy after Ali too was invited to meet AP Minister Perni Nani, with whom the tallest of the Tollywood came to meet Jagan on Thursday.

The invitation to Ali, who has not been very active on the silver screen these days, triggered speculations that he could be sent to Rajya Sabha. The YSRCP can send four persons to the Rajya Sabha as four seats are falling vacant soon. Also, the election is going to be a cakewalk as the YSRCP has the required numbers.

Ali, who campaigned for the YSRCP in the 2019 elections, has been requesting YS Jagan for suitable rehabilitation. He has met YS Jagan several times seeking party ticket. There were rumours that he would be made the party candidate for the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections. Now, the buzz is that Jagan would send him to the Rajya Sabha.

Ali, a native of Rajahmundry, entered the film world as a child artiste and made a name for himself. Later, he graduated into a fine comedian and has acted as a hero in a couple of films. Of late, he has focused on the small screen and has been anchoring talk shows.