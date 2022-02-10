Jagan-Tollywood meet raises many questions than answers!

Although cinematography minister Perni Nani on behalf of Andhra Pradesh government, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas etc on behalf of Tollywood claimed that the talks with AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday (today) on movie ticket pricing issue and other issues concerning Tollywood ended on a ‘happy note’, this meeting raised more questions than answers.

There is no answer to why there was no representation to anyone leading MAA (Movie Artists Association) or any other recognised association in Telugu film industry among directors, producers, distributors, theatre owners etc.

There is no answer to why actors Ali, Posani Krishna Murali and Narayana Murthy were present in Jagan’s chambers even before Chiranjeevi’s delegations met Jagan.

There is no answer to why Jagan agreed to increase ticket prices when he himself issued a public statement in a public meeting earlier stating that all those who are demanding ticket price hike are ‘anti-poor’ and those who don’t want to keep movies and entertainment affordable to poorer sections.

There is no answer to why actors Nagarjuna and Junior NTR were excluded from the Chiranjeevi’s delegation.