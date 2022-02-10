Objectionable comments on judges: AP Digital Corporation role suspected?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which in investigating the case pertaining to objectionable comments made against judges of AP High Court and Supreme Court on various social media platforms, is reportedly suspecting the role of Andhra Pradesh government’s Digital Corporation in this case.

After YS Jaganmohan Reddy became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in May 2019, he has set up AP Digital Corporation, to undertake digital campaign on the welfare schemes and development programmes of YSRCP government on social media platforms.

The CBI is now investigating the role of AP Digital Corporation in undertaking vicious campaign against judges of AP High Court and Supreme Court after YSRCP government faced setbacks in High Court and Supreme Court in several cases.

Speculations are rife that the CBI has already taken five persons working in AP Digital Corporation into custody and questioning them.

It is learnt that several other staff working in AP Digital Corporation fled away and CBI has launched a hunt for them.

The CBI reportedly found that staff working in AP Digital Corporation and taking salaries from the government misused their position and resorted to attack on judiciary with an aim to derive political mileage to YSRCP.

The CBI already took 13 persons into custody since AP High Court ordered CBI inquiry in October 2020 into the objectionable comments allegedly made by YSRCP supporters and leaders against judges on social media platforms.