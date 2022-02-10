‘T-sentiment’ still a trump card for TRS and KCR!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao always claims that TRS government has made Telangana No.1 in India in various sectors within a short span of seven years since formation of state in 2014,

KCR, his ministers, TRS MLAs, MPs always claim that no other state in India can boast of TRS government’s schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power to agriculture, Aasara pensions, Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak and development programmes like Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Mission Bhagiratha etc.

But KCR and TRS leaders still believe “Telangana sentiment” is more powerful than welfare schemes and development programmes. The TRS came to power in 2014 for first time on the strength of Telangana sentiment.

In 2018, TRS was forced to again depend on “Telangana sentiment” to retain power. Although TRS government implemented several welfare schemes and development programmes from 2014 to 2018, KCR realised that this will not ensure power for TRS again.

He raked up “Telangana sentiment” by projecting TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s alliance with Congress and Left Parties in 2018 Telangana Assembly polls and aggressively campaigned that Naidu from Seemandhra will again rule Telangana if Mahakutami comes to power in Telangana.

This Telangana trump card did wonders for TRS and its tally increased from 63 in 2014 to 88 in 2018 Assembly polls.

Now, KCR is again trying to rake up “Telangana sentiment” to win for third term in 2023 Assembly polls.

This time, KCR is using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday where he said the bifurcation of AP and formation of Telangana state was done in a wrong manner in the Parliament in 2014.

TRS already held massive protests across TS on Wednesday against Modi’s comments saying that Modi and BJP have humiliated Telangana and insulted Telangana statehood agitation.

It became evident that KCR and TRS still rely on Telangana sentiment to garner votes even after remaining in power for eight years and boasts of implementing welfare schemes and development programmes unheard of anywhere in the country.