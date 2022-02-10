This deputy CM has gone totally silent

AP Deputy CM Narayana Swamy is strangely silent these days. He has not been making any statement and has not been very active on the issue of either the government employees strike or even the carving out of new district. Even when he is attending either party or official programmes, Narayana Swami is not talking much.

Why this three-time MLA from Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Chittoor is known for his off-the-cuff comments, which often land him in problems. Earlier too he had made several comments that became hot topics of discussion. Earlier, he questioned the teachers for taking huge salaries and sending their children to private schools. This comment too has become controversial.

After several such controversies, it was rumoured that he would be removed as the deputy chief minister if and when it happens. An unnerved Narayana Swami had even touched YS Jagan’s feet to save his post. However, Jagan admonished him for touching his feet. After that, Narayana Swami said that no post is permanent and that he was not afraid of losing his post.

But, strangely after this incident, the Deputy CM has completely fallen silent. He is not commenting on any issue. Even during the recent government employees and teachers agitation, Narayana Swami did not say anything. His silence is being interpreted as a having resigned to his fate.