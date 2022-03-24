WOM crucial for RRR

SS Rajamouli and his team are promoting RRR in a wide manner. The film is expected to open with a bang and rewrite the records in Telugu states. The film will take a flying start in overseas and Karnataka territories. Rajamouli predicted that the Hindi version will be packed but the advance sales are not great. The film will have to do exceptional across the North Indian circuit to mint huge money and leave the makers in profits. Going with the early trend, the film may not take a huge opening but the word of mouth can make the film do well.

The word of mouth is extremely crucial for the Hindi version. The openings are not so great in Tamil Nadu and Kerala too. The distributors across the Telugu states received huge advances and they are expected to recover the investments in the first week. Outside the Telugu states, the film’s fate completely depends on the word of mouth. RRR has Tollywood Superstars NTR and Ram Charan playing the roles of freedom fighters.