Would Jagan Govt take care of 4,000 Gujarat returnees?

It is well known Gujarat is among the worst affected states by Coronavirus. The biggest concern for Andhra Pradesh right now is safely testing all the 4,000 fishermen returning from Gujarat. AP Minister has already announced that all 4,000 fishermen would be put in quarantine for necessary virus tests. But, there are allegations from the Opposition parties that no basic facilities are available at the government quarantine facilities. What more, it is taking more than 14 days in case of some persons who are infected with COVID.

Amidst these fears, the Central government has given green signal for migrant workers and students to reach their home states. Thousands of labourers from AP are held up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states. Now, they would all start journey back home to AP. Not just migrant labourers and construction workers, even other professionals have migrated from AP to neighboring states in the past one year. It was mainly due to a slump in local economy because of stopping of massive developmental projects.

Now, as Corona relaxations begin, all those thousands of workers will return home to AP. The big question is whether Jagan Reddy Government is fully prepared to meet this challenge. Obviously, the YSRCP leaders are still in the hangover of postponed local body elections. There is no major focus on virus testings, treatments of identified patients and quarantining of suspected persons. The arrival of Gujarat returnees on a mass scale is now in spotlight. It would bring out the real efforts being made by YSRCP Government.