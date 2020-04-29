Owaisi seeks relaxations in Hyderabad’s containment zones

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded some relaxation in containment zones which reported no new case of Covid-19 for 15 days.

The Hyderabad MP suggested that the affected household and its immediate neighbours be treated as the containment zone while some relaxations be given in the rest of the area.

Owaisi, in a series of tweets, said that there were a total of 215 containment zones in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

There were 114 containment zones in Hyderabad Parliament constituency and adjoining Nampally Assembly constituency, and 40 of them have been cleared, including the areas of Karwan, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam and Goshamahal, he said.

As many as 24 of the remaining 74 zones will Thursday complete 15 days since the last reported case of Covid-19. The remaining 50 will complete their 15 days around May 2/3.

Owaisi thanked AIMIM MLAs, corporators and other party workers for helping residents of containment zones access necessary amenities. He also thanked GHMC Municipal Commissioner and the staff for their untiring efforts.