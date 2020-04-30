Telangana appoints nodal authority to send back stranded people

With the Centre allowing stranded people to go home during the lockdown, the Telangana government on Wednesday designated nodal officers for movement of stranded persons.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, was designated as the nodal officer for the movement of stranded persons. Jitender, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was designated as police nodal officer.

These officers will coordinate the movement of stranded persons to and from other states/Union Territories, as per the standard protocols developed for the purpose, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

At a high-level meeting with officials, the Chief Secretary said the protocol was prepared for the movement of stranded people. Officials will cooperate with the nodal authority for this process.

He said the state government had sent letters to Chief Secretaries of all states to send details of their stranded people. They were also asked to make transport arrangements for the stranded.

Kumar asked the nodal authorities of all states to coordinate with the nodal authority of Telangana. He said all the stranded people in Telangana would be screened and for those found asymptomatic for Covid-19, the Telangana nodal authority will issue the passes.

Those stranded in Telangana and wanting to go home will be granted the permission, he said.