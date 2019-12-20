YCP MP kisses police boots: JC comments

Controversial YCP MP Gorantla Madhav reacted dramatically to the ongoing TDP allegations of the oppressive Jagan Police Rajyam in Andhra Pradesh. Madhav accused JC Diwakar Reddy of making defamatory statements against the AP police. The YCP MP kissed the boots of a police martyr saying that he was very proud to have come from the police fraternity. Madhav attacked JC on the boot-licking comments against some police officers under Jagan Reddy government. The MP told TDP that it’s because of such arrogance that the Anantapur voters brought JC family onto the streets by defeating them in last election.

Madhav challenged the TDP leaders to face Jagan Reddy politically and stop making needless comments against the YCP government and AP Police. JC has been saying that some police officers are filing false cases to please the YCP leaders. Such officers will have to face equal harassment once there’s no YCP in power. JC has stepped up his attack on CM Jagan Reddy for damaging his family’s travel business. The Police Association has threatened to file criminal cases against JC but there’s no complaint so far.