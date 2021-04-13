YCP-TDP campaigns go personal in Tirupati bypoll

Right from day one, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been commenting vigorously on the personality of YCP nominee Dr. Gurumurthy in the Tirupati by-election. Nara Lokesh, GVL Narasimha Rao and such leaders have been saying that if elected, the YCP nominee would only do more massages as the personal physiotherapist for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He would not be of any help to the people in the Parliament.

All said and done, the YCP leaders were unable to counter this personal criticism against Dr. Gurumurthy. It was a fact that the Chief Minister had given the Tirupati ticket to him just for his services as the personal physiotherapist. It was more because Dr. Gurumurthy rendered his services to Mr. Jagan during his state-wide Padayatra before the 2019 elections.

Finally, YCP’s most controversial Minister Kodali Nani has come forward to counter the personal attacks by the TDP and the BJP. He has selected the TDP nominee for specific attack. Kodali has asked the voters to vote for only such a candidate who would have the correct body physique to move quickly to solve people’s problems.

Kodali’s remarks are indirectly aimed at TDP nominee Panabaka Lakshmi who is overweight. The Minister’s message is also clear that their nominee Dr. Gurumurthy has got a healthy and agile body. On their part, the TDP leaders are saying that experience and capabilities are required to raise people’s issues in the Parliament but not body building or physique.