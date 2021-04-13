Samantha’s Shaakuntalam shoot kept on Hold

The second wave of coronavirus is making everyone sleepless. Several films that are announced for summer release got postponed recently. Samantha returned back to work after a long break and she is shooting for her next film Shaakuntalam. Gunasekhar is the director of the film and the shoot is happening in Annapurna Studios for the past two weeks. The shoot of Shaakuntalam came to a halt after the film’s director Gunasekhar is tested positive for coronavirus.

Gunasekhar is now in home isolation and is doing fine. The shoot of Shaakuntalam will resume after Gunasekhar will recover completely. The entire team of Shaakuntalam took up the coronavirus test after Gunasekhar is tested positive. Top producer Dil Raju too is tested positive for coronavirus recently. He is presenting Shaakuntalam and Gunasekhar’s home banner Guna Team Works are the producers. Shaakuntalam will release in all the Indian languages next year.