Tuck Jagadish Festival-Like Poster for Ugadi

Natural Star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish seems more like a festival celebration with a huge array of famous character artists. The Ugadi Special Poster of the film just confirms that. We get to see so many big names.

Each of them in any film will add lot of value to that film and imagine all of them coming together for a single film. Tuck Jagadish offers the same and is going going to be the biggest family entertainer in the recent times. The poster for that reason is impressive and pleasing to eyes.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish was supposed to be out on 23rd of this month. But the team opted for a short break until the current COVID conditions are feasible for the family audience to come together and enjoy the movie in theaters.