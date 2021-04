On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of RRR released a brand new poster of NTR and Ram Charan. The duo looked in a joyful mood and are celebrating in the released poster. Huge crowds are seen lauding and appreciating the freedom fighters essayed by Tarak and Charan. The shoot of RRR reached the final stages and the film is announced for October 13th release across the globe. SS Rajamouli is carving out this mega-budget film and the shooting portions are planned to be completed by the end of May.

