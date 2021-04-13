What’s next for Allu Arjun?

NTR and Trivikram Srinivas decided to team up together for a pan Indian project but the project was kept on hold due to several undisclosed reasons. Trivikram decided to work with Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva came on to the board to direct NTR’s 30th film. Koratala Siva signed Allu Arjun’s film long ago and an announcement too was made. But with Koratala switching plans, the director of Allu Arjun’s next is yet to be finalized. There are several speculations about the project and Bunny’s fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement.

With Vakeel Saab turning out to be a super hit, there are talks that Allu Arjun revived his long-delayed film Icon with Sriram Venu. The discussions are currently on and things will be finalized in a week. The film’s producer Dil Raju met Allu Arjun twice last week to get a clarity on Icon. Allu Arjun also met Prashanth Neel last month but the project may not happen soon as Prashanth Neel will turn free only after summer 2022. Allu Arjun is in plans to take the final call soon. He is shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa which will release in December this year.