F3 fun to continue in Mysore!

After a brief gap, the shooting of ‘F3’ starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles is going to resume from where it was kept a dot. From April 15th, the new schedule will commence in Hyderabad and without any break, it would continue in Mysore.

This is expected to be a lengthy schedule and a chunk of episodes would be canned here. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, ‘F3’ is going to triple the fun which is touted to be biggest fun franchise of Tollywood.

Tamannaah and Mehreen are the female leads and Sunil is playing a pivotal role.

With Devi Sri Prasad’s music, ‘F3’ is a ‘Dil’ Raju and Shirish’s production. The makers are aiming for August 27th release.