YCP’s Kapu to have bigger meeting in Vijayawada

The Kapu leaders of the YSR Congress have decided to organise a bigger meeting of the community leaders in Vijayawada shortly. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party Ministers, MLAs and MLCs held at Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

The meeting resolved to convene a much bigger meeting by involving all elected and nominated leaders of the ruling party who represent the Kapu community. The meeting would expose Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his criticism of the ruling party and his alliance with the TDP, the leaders said.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said at the Rajamahendravaram meeting that the ‘Jagan Mohan Reddy government has 4 cabinet ministers hailing from the Kapu community. There has been 15% more representation for Kapus than any other community in the candidates fielded by the YSRCP in Assembly and Parliamentary elections. Even at the local level, 2 Mayors, 7 Municipal Chairmen and 44 MPP candidates were elected from the YSRCP who all belong to the Kapu community. This is much higher than what the previous government ever did.’

Ambati Rambabu asked the Kapus not to fall prey to the Opposition’s theatrics. Statistics prove how Jagan Government has benefitted over 70 lakh Kapus in the last 3 years with his earnest effort and commitment.

The meeting decided to organise door-to-door exercise to appraise people of the work put in by the current Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the upliftment of Kapus.

It also resolved asking the party senior leaders to take up a one-on-one meeting with all Kapu leaders to appraise them of their tasks in the future.