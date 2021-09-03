Youthful song from Rowdy Boys unveiled

Makers of Rowdy Boys, a movie that marks the acting debut of popular producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy, have released a single from the film.

‘Ma Boys Thoti Entry Isthe Allakallolam…’ are the starting words of the song, which goes on to establish the core theme of the movie: ‘We are the rowdy boys’.

Ashish Reddy strikes a chord with his impressive dance steps in the song and proves that he is a hero material. Devi Sri Prasad’s music is another highlight.

Hushaaru-fame Harsha Konuganti is directing the movie, which is produced by Raju and Shirish on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film is co-produced by Harshith Reddy.

Madhie ISC is wielding the camera, while Madhu is in charge of editing, Scheduled for October release.

