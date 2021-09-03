NTR’s EMK Show makes Gemini TV jump big

NTR is a star who is multi-talented and his hosting skills for Bigg Boss are widely lauded. All eyes are focused after NTR returned to small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. As predicted, NTR has been in terrific form and impressed the small screen audience once again. The first episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu delivered a TRP of 11.4 which is an impressive number. NTR’s screen presence and his hosting skills worked big time and Ram Charan’s appearance is an added asset for the episode.

Gemini TV went from 290 GRPs to 400 GRPs at the time slot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. GRP is Gross Rating Points for the respective show. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is telecasted on Gemini TV from Monday to Thursday at 8:30 PM. NTR is currently shooting for the upcoming episodes of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and he will complete the shoot of RRR next week.