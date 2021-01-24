YS Sharmila to start a new political party on Feb 9?

Is AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy going to face an all out revolt from his own sister Sharmila? Are the two children of YSR totally divided with irreconcilable differences? Is Vijayamma going to express her unquestioned support to her daughter?

ABN Radha Krishna came out with a sensational report on all these questions in his latest Weekend Comment. As per this, YSR’s daughter Sharmila Reddy is on a war parth against her own brother. She is going to announce her new party on February 9. She has also chosen the name Telangana YSR Congress (TYSRC).

What more, Sharmila has also decided to begin a Padayatra from Chevella in Telangana, which was the very place from where YSR started his Padayatra that eventually made him the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The immediate reasons for all this was that Sharmila was deeply upset over how her brother had sidelined her from all the businesses after becoming the CM.

Also, Jagan Reddy has not fulfilled his promise to Sharmila that he would make her the Chief Minister of Telangana by strengthening the YSRCP there. She is of the opinion that after becoming CM, Jagan has become friendly with KCR and KTR to protect his property in Hyderabad surroundings.

According to RK report, Jagan Reddy has already tried to talk to Sharmila on phone to persuade her not to go ahead with her party. But she has not talked to him. Those close to the YSR family are saying that Sharmila is more adamant than Jagan. Once she makes a decision, she will not go back on this. Moreover, YSR loyalists from Andhra Pradesh have reportedly narrated their woes before her on how Jagan has been ignoring them after coming to power.

More interestingly, even Sonia Gandhi has tried to win over Sharmila to Congress but the YSR daughter decided to start her own party considering their family’s ideological differences with the Congress.