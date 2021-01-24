Radhe Shyam Release Date Updated

Young Rebelstar Prabhas finally wrapped up the shoot of his next film Radhe Shyam, a romantic entertainer that is made on a big-budget. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of this romantic saga set in Europe. The film needs ample time for post-production work and the VFX work too is taking ample time. There are speculations that the film will hit the screens at any cost in summer which is untrue. The makers of Radhe Shyam locked July 12th as the release date of the film. They are not ready to get into the summer mad rush and Radhe Shyam also needs a comfortable pan Indian release.

Hence the makers decided to release the film in July and an official announcement about this would be made soon. Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Priyadarshi will be seen in the lead roles. Krishnam Raju will be seen in a cameo. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Justin Prabhakaran is composing the music and background score for Radhe Shyam.