Sreekaram To Release On March 11th

Sharwanand’s rural drama Sreekaram will have theatrical release for sure and the makers too released a poster to announce the date of the film’s arrival to theatres. Sreekaram, as we can see in the poster, will hit the screens on March 11th for Maha Shivaratri.

There were reports that, Sreekaram would release in an OTT platform. But, the makers have now condemned the reports with the poster. Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen romancing Sharwa in the film that marks directorial debut of Kishore B.

14 Reels Plus is producing the film for which music is by Mickey J Meyer.