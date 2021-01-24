Staggering Offer for Pushpa in Nizam

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun & Sukumar is already getting crazy deals from the distributors. Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu who distributed recent blockbuster Krack has offered an exorbitant price of 40 Cr for the nizam rights. No other films except Baahubali2, RRR has got 40 cr pre-release business in Nizam which makes Pushpa be the third film. Allu Arjun’s last Sankranthi outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected 45 cr share in Nizam which is currently the Non-Baahubali holder in this region.

