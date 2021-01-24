Jathi Ratnalu to release on the BIG NIGHT!

Actor Naveen Polishetty, comedians Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna are featuring in a quirky comedy genre titled ‘Jathi Ratnalu.’

Unveiling a small video, the producers have announced and locked the release date of ‘Jathi Ratnalu.’

Mocking the pandemic we hear voices and the media asking when would the film release or there is a release or not. Putting a dot to this talk, pops up the release date on March 11th. The same happens to be Maha Shiva Ratri which is BIG NIGHT.

Anudeep KV is directing ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ while Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is producing it under Swapna Cinema banner.