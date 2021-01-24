Warangal Srinu’s Rs 80 Cr offer for Mythri Movie Makers

Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu stood in the news after he made sensational comments on popular producer and distributor Dil Raju. Warangal Srinu distributed films like Ismart Shankar, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Krack for Nizam region and is slowly emerging as the new competitor for Dil Raju and Asian Sunil in Nizam territory. He alleged that Krack was ignored in the region and less number of screens are allocated for the film during the holiday season. The issue reached the Producers Council and was resolved for now.

Warangal Srinu from the past one week spent his time and met various filmmakers to acquire the Nizam theatrical deals. He acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Sreekaram and Viraata Parvam which will release soon. Warangal Srinu met Mythri Movies Naveen Yerneni yesterday and he is said to have offered Rs 80 crores for the Nizam theatrical rights of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Naveen flew to Dubai for the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he will close the deal soon after he returns back.

On the other side, Dil Raju who is distributing the films of Mythri Movie Makers on a regular basis is getting ready to close the deal at the earliest. Dil Raju’s ex-partner Lakshman too is holding talks to acquire the theatrical rights of various upcoming movies. He bagged the theatrical rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish for AP and Telangana regions for a fancy price. With new entrants, there is stiff competition for the theatrical rights. The producers are now not in a hurry and are waiting for the best deal to sell the rights for various territories.