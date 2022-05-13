YSR threatened to break Jagan legs, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday asserted that it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who was well known for spreading lies and betrayals but not Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh said that late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had himself threatened to break the legs of his son Jagan Reddy if the latter set his foot again on the AP soil.

Lokesh pointed out that former CM late Konijeti Rosaiah had revealed this about YSR’s warning to his son. It was apparent that Rajasekhara Reddy could not tolerate the lawlessness, intimidation, cheating and betrayals of Jagan Reddy in those days itself.

The TDP MLC released a video showing how Rosaiah explained about the frustration of YSR over Jagan Reddy’s illegal activities at that time. Because of this only, Jagan Mohan Reddy had targeted and subjected Rosaiah also to political victimisation. Jagan Reddy’s misdeeds and excesses had started even during his father YSR’s regime itself.

Lokesh called it a misfortune that Jagan Reddy, whom YSR had asked not to set foot on AP soil, had eventually become the ruler of the State. The moment he became the CM, he started perpetrating a regime of frauds, illegalities and betrayals on the people.

Lokesh condemned the circumstances in which Sarpavaram SI Gopala Krishna died in Kakinada district. There were suspicions that the ruling YSRCP leaders had victimised and harassed him, eventually leading to his death. The Jagan Government caused the untimely death of an honest police officer.

Lokesh said that it was now the turn of the police after the opposition and people to face the onslaught of Jagan Reddy’s arrogant vendetta. As usual, the fellow police officials were spinning unbelievable stories on the SI’s death. A judicial enquiry should be launched into the suspicious death of Gopala Krishna.

Lokesh demanded stringent punishment to the culprits however highly placed they may be. The Government should come to the rescue of the family of the deceased police officer. If the remaining police officials would not do justice to Gopala Krishna, nobody would come to their rescue if they would be targeted in future.

The TDP MLC asked how the police could ensure safety and security to the people when their lives were not secure. The YCP rulers have victimised all sections from political rivals to Government employees to social media activists and construction workers. The police officials were no exception.