Kamal Haasan’s Vikram lands in Trouble

Top actor Kamal Haasan suffered a series of debacles and the actor pinned all his hopes on Vikram, an action thriller that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first single ‘Pathala Pathala’ which was crooned and penned by Kamal Haasan is out and it is winning the hearts of the audience. The single is an instant hit. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the song. The latest reports say that a social activist filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan. The complaint said that the song’s lyrics are mocking the Central government.

The complaint has been filed in Chennai’s Commissioner’s Office asking Kamal Haasan to remove the lyrics from the song. The social activist decided to file a petition in the Madras High Court to stall the film’s release if there is no appropriate action taken against his complaint.

‘Gajjanaale Kaasille Kallalaiyum Kaasille Kaaichal Joram Neraiya Varudhu Thillalangadi Thillale Ondriyathin Thapaalae Onniyum Illa Ippaale Saavi Ipo Thirudan Kaila Thillalangadi Thillale’ is the line that triggered controversy. Vikram is announced for June 3rd release and is produced by Kamal’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.