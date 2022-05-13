Naidu’s son lost in one seat, foster son in two seats, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his tirade against former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. The chief minister addressed a public meeting in Konaseema district after the launch of the financial assistance to the fishermen families.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the yellow party and the yellow media were spreading false information among the people to defame the government. He also alleged that the yellow team – the gang of four that he had referred to them as – was also conspiring against the government.

He referred to the Class X question paper leakage and wondered how anyone involved in the question paper leakage was not arrested. “They are making hue and cry when the conspirators are arrested,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The chief minister said that he had been giving financial benefit to the people for the past 34 months despite the Covid 19 lockdown. He alleged that the previous TDP government did not fulfil even a single promise.

“We have implemented 95 per cent of the promises that we made during the election. Can you say the same thing about the TDP,” he asked. He said that the TDP chief with 40 years of political experience had betrayed every section of the people.

He alleged the TDP chief of creating hurdles for housing schemes and English medium education in the government schools. He also accused Chandrababu Naidu of promoting corporate schools and destroying the government schools.

He made an appeal to the people to support the YSR Congress in the next election too to enjoy the fruits of welfare governance. He also wanted the people to keep the yellow team away from public life for their own good.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy chose to address public meetings every month, he had pushed his party leaders, ministers and the officials to the door step of the people. He is sending the leaders and officials to the people with a letter addressed to them listing out the promises that he had made and the schemes that he had been implementing. This, he believes, would help him retain power in the next general election.