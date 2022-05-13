Are Katrina and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child?

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif surprised everyone after she is in a relationship with young actor Vicky Kaushal. The duo took a call and got married recently. The duo are in a happy space and they are spotted together several times in the recent months. The duo took a short break from their work and are currently holidaying in USA. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Katrina Kaif is pregnant and the star couple are expecting their first child. Bollywood media circles speculated the news all over.

The team of Katrina Kaif called the news fake and the team revealed that Katrina is completely focused on her career. Katrina has a heap of films lined up and the actress is busy wrapping them. On her return, the actress will return back to the sets of Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are the lead actors in this high voltage action entertainer. Vicky Kaushal is done with the shoot of The Great Indian Family and his next film directed by Laxman Utekar.