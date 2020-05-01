YSRCP betraying people on Corona cases: Ex Minister

TDP is objecting to YSRCP efforts to project Coronavirus as a lesser threat in AP. Apparently, CM is keen to hold elections early and say goodbye to Amaravati. Now, Former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa has cautioned the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders against suppressing facts regarding Covid epidemic cases considering its dangerous effect on virus preventive measures as a whole in the state. The negligent and arrogant attitude of YSRCP Ministers and MLAs had led to a continuous spike in infected cases which have now crossed 1,400 in Andhra Pradesh.

Chinarajappa asked ruling party MLA Ambati Rambabu to realise that the Government’s all-out efforts to under-report cases had failed as lots of new infection cases were being reported everyday now. If the YSRCP leaders continued to underplay the virus transmissions, it would be nothing but open betrayal of AP people. Without fire, there would be no smoke. Similarly, the latest rise in Corona cases reflected the pathetic and alarming ground level situation in the state.

Mr. Chinarajappa said that though AP got Rs. 30,000 additional income during 2019-`20, the Jagan Reddy Government was hesitating to spend enough funds on relief measures. The CM and his Ministers were not bothering to take personal interest in saving the people and workers from the killer virus. AP Government had not taken adequate steps to rescue workers and migrant labourers who were suffering following loss of work, while Kerala and other states were proactively helping the crisis-ridden poor families.

Stating that the CM was still taking light of the deadly virus, Mr. Chinarajappa said that the deaths in Guntur and Vijayawada were sought to be presented as ‘heart attack fatalities’ initially, but post mortem reports eventually confirmed them as Coronavirus fatalities. Just for asking for personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, the Government had suspended Dr. Sudhakar in a very atrocious manner.

The former Minister flayed the YSRCP Srikalahasti MLA for holding tractor rallies with flexis of CM and his family members in violation of lockdown restrictions which finally caused an alarming spread of Coronavirus in the temple town. It was because of the ruling party leaders’ greed for votes that the virus had spread in many parts of the state.