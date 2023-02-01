YSRCP not to act on Kotamreddy, denies phone tapping

The ruling YSR Congress is not ready to take any disciplinary action against Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his open criticism of the party and allegations of his phone tapping by the government.

The party is also not ready to take any action against another MLA from Venkatagiri Assembly constituency in Nellore district, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also alleged phone tapping by the government. He went one step further and alleged that he had a life threat from his own party.

YSR Congress general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who interacted with the media at the party central office in Tadepalli said that the two MLAs have secret understanding with the opposition TDP.

“What action is required when they have tied-up with the opposition party,” Sajjala asked. He also alleged that the MLAs were acting as per the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Naidu was known for such conspiracies and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is one such conspiracy.

Sajjala also said that there was no need for the chief minister to tap the mobile phones of the MLAs or any other leader. “Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in the people and not the phones,” Sajjala said.

Meanwhile, the MLA alleged that the government was tapping his mobile phone. He said that a senior police official had directly told him about the phone tapping. He wondered why the government should tap his phone and insult him when he is a strong loyalist of the leadership.

“I have been a strong supporter of Jagan Mohan Reddy right from the beginning. I have done so much for the party and the leadership. I expected that my services would be recognized. But I was insulted and ignored,” Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said.