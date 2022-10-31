YSRCP playing divisive politics in AP, says TDP

TDP senior leader and former minister, Kalva Sriniasulu, on Monday came down heavily on the YSRCP stating that the ruling party is playing divisive politics in the State.

Srinivasulu said that the YSRCP is taking wild pleasure by bringing in regional and community division among the people of the State. The people elected the party to develop the State and work for the welfare of all sections of society, the YSRCP after coming to power has not taken any measures towards this in the past three-and-half years, he stated.

“Even the developmental works that were launched during the TDP regime too came to a standstill,” he stated. What is surprising is that the ruling party itself is playing cheap politics and the YSRCP leaders are resorting to agitational methods, Srinivasulu observed.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, despite continuing in the ruling party, has taken out a rally stating that injustice is being done to Rayalaseema, the TDP leader pointed out. The YSRCP MLA has been claiming that the 1937 Sri Bagh agreement is not being implemented, Srinivasulu said.

Stating that the TDP, during its tenure, has taken all possible measures for the overall development of the Rayalaseema region, Srinivasulu said that since the power is now in the hands of the YSRCP, it is the ruling party that should take the steps for the progress of the region. Who is coming in the way of the YSRCP to take the measures towards the development of Rayalaseema, he asked.

Instead, the ruling party leaders themselves are raking up trouble in the region, the TDP leader said and stated that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who belongs to the Rayalaseema has not taken any initiative till now for the development of the region. Why did the ruling party MLAs from the area not demand Jagan to take the necessary measures, he asked.

TDP president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, had a vision and always struggled for the development of the whole State. Chandrababu is a leader with commitment and worked for decentralised progress of the State, he maintained.