Bail for AP ex-minister Narayana cancelled

A Chittoor district court on Monday cancelled the bail given to former AP Minister, P Narayana, in connection with the SSC question papers leakage. The court had further directed the former minister and the TDP leader to surrender to the police before November 30.

The police have booked a case against the former minister and the employees of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions, in SSC question paper leakage. It was found that the Telugu question paper of Class X was found to be leaked from the Zilla Parishad high school at Nellepalli of Chittoor district.

The question paper was leaked through WhatsApp involving some of the staff of the schools owned by Narayana Group. The police have booked cases against the staff and have arrested them.

The police have also booked cases against Narayana as he heads the educational institutions and holds responsibility for the question paper leak. He was arrested from his Hyderabad house and produced in the court.

The advocates for Narayana told the court that Narayana had resigned to his post in the Narayana Group of Institutions in 2014, when he became the minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu.

The court then granted bail for Narayana. However, on Monday, the ninth additional court had cancelled the bail on the plea by the police who wanted the court to cancel the bail.

It is now to be seen what Narayana and the TDP leadership would do to avoid his arrest in the case.