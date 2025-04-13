x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

A new controversy has erupted with allegations that YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) is orchestrating a campaign against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by spreading false information about cow management at the temple’s Goshala.

The dispute centers around claims made by former TTD chairman and YCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who stated that hundreds of cows have died under TTD’s care. These allegations appear to be supported by what some are calling AI-generated photos circulated on social media.

According to reports, TTD currently maintains 1785 cows in its Goshala facilities, where they receive regular food, proper medical care, and attention. The temple administration has refuted all accusations of neglect or mistreatment of these sacred animals.

The controversy touches on deeply held religious beliefs as cows hold special significance in Hinduism. Political critics said that the allegations are deliberately targeting these sentiments for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political advantage. As the YCP is attempting to undermine faith in the TTD’s management while positioning itself as protectors of Hindu traditions. Temple authorities maintain that the allegations are baseless and designed to create unnecessary public outrage.

Next Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident Previous 11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case
else

TRENDING

image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps

Latest

image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?
image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

Most Read

image
Amaravati Capital Expansion Plans Gain Momentum
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD
image
11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case

Related Articles

Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot