YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD

A new controversy has erupted with allegations that YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) is orchestrating a campaign against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by spreading false information about cow management at the temple’s Goshala.

The dispute centers around claims made by former TTD chairman and YCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who stated that hundreds of cows have died under TTD’s care. These allegations appear to be supported by what some are calling AI-generated photos circulated on social media.

According to reports, TTD currently maintains 1785 cows in its Goshala facilities, where they receive regular food, proper medical care, and attention. The temple administration has refuted all accusations of neglect or mistreatment of these sacred animals.

The controversy touches on deeply held religious beliefs as cows hold special significance in Hinduism. Political critics said that the allegations are deliberately targeting these sentiments for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political advantage. As the YCP is attempting to undermine faith in the TTD’s management while positioning itself as protectors of Hindu traditions. Temple authorities maintain that the allegations are baseless and designed to create unnecessary public outrage.