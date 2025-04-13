Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar has returned to Hyderabad after recovering from injuries sustained in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The family arrived in India recently, with airport footage of their return going viral on social media.

Mark Shankar, who suffered injuries to his hands and legs during the incident, also experienced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. After receiving immediate medical care in Singapore under close supervision, doctors cleared him to travel back to India with his parents.

Throughout the medical emergency, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva remained by their son’s side in Singapore. They were joined by Chiranjeevi and Surekha, who traveled to Singapore to offer support during this difficult time.

The family’s emotional arrival at the airport captured public attention as they returned to Hyderabad. Sources indicate that Mark Shankar will continue his recovery at home while being monitored by medical professionals.