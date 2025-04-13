x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD
image
11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case
image
Photos : Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event

11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case

Police department officials have taken strict action against 11 Guntur police personnel for their negligent handling of the case involving former MP Gorantal Madhav. Officials considered the multiple protocol violations that occurred from the time of arrest until the court appearance to be serious lapses.

Following an investigation conducted by Guntur South DSP Bhanudaya, departmental action was taken against the officers involved. The investigation revealed several breaches of procedure when handling the former YSRCP MP, who was arrested in a case related to assault on police personnel.

During Madhav’s medical examination at GGH, security staff failed to prevent him from using his phone. The former MP also refused to wear a face mask before media appearance and instead criticized police officers. At the court premises, he directly entered the courtroom without proper security protocols.

Senior officials determined these incidents demonstrated police negligence. DSP Bhanudaya recorded statements from all officers on duty during the incident. The investigation focused on why officers allowed another YSRCP leader to provide a phone to the person in custody and their overall casual approach to handling the high-profile detainee.

Based on the investigation report, Guntur Range IG issued suspension orders for 11 police personnel including Arandalpet CI Veeraswamy, Pattabhipuram and Nagarampalem SIs, ASIs Anthony and Edukondalu, five constables from Nagarampalem station, and one constable from Arandalpet. Special Branch DSP Sitaramaiah was transferred as part of the disciplinary action.

Next YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD Previous Photos : Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
NKR’s ASOV Trailer: Offers Goosebumps
image
Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3

Latest

image
Abhishek Sharma’s Historic 141: The IPL’s Greatest Chase
image
Mark Shankar Returns Home After Singapore Fire Accident
image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD
image
11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case
image
Photos : Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event

Most Read

image
YSRCP’s Malicious Campaign Against TTD
image
11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case
image
Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi

Related Articles

Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot