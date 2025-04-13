11 Guntur Police Officers Suspended for Negligence in YSRCP Leader Case

Police department officials have taken strict action against 11 Guntur police personnel for their negligent handling of the case involving former MP Gorantal Madhav. Officials considered the multiple protocol violations that occurred from the time of arrest until the court appearance to be serious lapses.

Following an investigation conducted by Guntur South DSP Bhanudaya, departmental action was taken against the officers involved. The investigation revealed several breaches of procedure when handling the former YSRCP MP, who was arrested in a case related to assault on police personnel.

During Madhav’s medical examination at GGH, security staff failed to prevent him from using his phone. The former MP also refused to wear a face mask before media appearance and instead criticized police officers. At the court premises, he directly entered the courtroom without proper security protocols.

Senior officials determined these incidents demonstrated police negligence. DSP Bhanudaya recorded statements from all officers on duty during the incident. The investigation focused on why officers allowed another YSRCP leader to provide a phone to the person in custody and their overall casual approach to handling the high-profile detainee.

Based on the investigation report, Guntur Range IG issued suspension orders for 11 police personnel including Arandalpet CI Veeraswamy, Pattabhipuram and Nagarampalem SIs, ASIs Anthony and Edukondalu, five constables from Nagarampalem station, and one constable from Arandalpet. Special Branch DSP Sitaramaiah was transferred as part of the disciplinary action.