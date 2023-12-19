Yuva Galam to totally transform State’s political history

Spread the love

All the roads in the State are now leading to Polipalli of Vizainagaram district where TDP and Jana Sena top bosses, including TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, are attending the massive public meeting to be held here on Wednesday marking the concluding ceremony of the Yuva Galam pada yatra undertaken by TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh.

The historic public meeting is expected to totally transform the political history of the State and a new era is expected to begin on Wednesday. The meeting will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm wherein several stalwarts from both the TDP and the Jana Sena will be addressing the gathering.

Though the State Government on its part is trying to create all kinds of hurdles to prevent the people from attending the meeting, overcoming all these barriers the public from all corners of the State are gathering here on a large scale. The TDP has arranged five special trains for its supporters to reach the place while the public are travelling by private buses, lorries, tractors, cars and other modes of transport to reach the venue.

The national media too is focussing on this meeting as both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will be blowing the poll bugle from here. Several media representatives from various media houses across the country have already reached here.

This is the first platform which Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh together will be sharing, and all the necessary arrangements have been made by the organisers to accommodate the huge crowd gathering from all corners of the State. The dais is expected to be shared by at least 600 leaders from both the parties while LED screens have been set up both inside and outside the 110-acre venue.

Parking facility is also available for the large number of vehicles coming from all corners of the State and necessary arrangements have been made to see to it that there is no traffic problem for the vehicles passing through the area. The entire area is filled with a festive atmosphere as yellow flexies and banners heartily welcoming all those attending this historic meeting.