1.21 lakh vehicles seized in Telangana for lockdown violations

The Telangana Police have so far seized 1.21 lakh vehicles across the state for violation of lockdown norms.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy told reporters on Monday that after the lifting of the lockdown, the vehicles will be deposited in the courts and the vehicle owners may collect their vehicles from courts.

Majority of the vehicles were seized in Greater Hyderabad. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently demanded the police to frame a policy and release the vehicles as the poor people would need them.

Owaisi had made the demand in the wake of Kerala High Court orders, which directed authorities in Kerala to release all vehicles seized for lockdown violation on personal bond of owners.

The DGP on Monday, however, made it clear that the vehicles have to be collected from courts after the lifting of the lockdown.

He revealed the figures of seized vehicles at a news conference, where he announced that the lockdown would be strictly enforced from Tuesday.

The police have decided to act tough against the motorists roaming unnecessarily on roads. It has also people to approach nearest hospitals for minor ailments. Only those with serious health problems will be allowed to go to hospital at distant locations and that too on showing the reference documents. Such people also have to carry proof of residence.

The Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 7.