100 days for Indian theatres since they are shut

It has been 100 days since the theatres are shut in the country after the coronavirus pandemic. With the situations not favorable, the government of India did not grant permissions for the reopening of theatres. Some of the trade analysts predict that the theatres would reopen from Dasara and not before that. But some of the multiplex chains are confident that they would be granted permission from July for the release of Hollywood film ‘Tenet’ with limited screens and shows.

The theatre owners are left in heavy losses and some of them are scared to reopen the theatres as there would be no prominent releases any time soon. With the huge rise in the coronavirus cases, the shoots of the films are yet to start. The theatres would remain closed for the next 100 days as per the ongoing situations. Countries like New Zealand and Dubai opened screens recently and the footfalls have been decent. The Indian multiplex chains are confident about starting the operations soon and are waiting for the approval from the government.

When it comes to Telugu states, the exhibitors want the shoots to resume so that there would be enough films to release before the theatres reopen.