Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film gets a release date

Bollywood’s young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th and the post-mortem report clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to hanging. There has been a huge outrage across the circles of social media after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several actors and filmmakers faced the heat after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to depression. While the entire Bollywood is healing up from this shock, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput is gearing up for release very soon.

His fans wanted his last film Dil Bechara to have a theatrical release but the makers already inked a deal to have a digital release for the film. Dil Bechara will stream on Hostar from July 24th. Mukesh Chhabra directed the movie and Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in this romantic drama. Fox Star Studios bankrolled the film. Hotstar decided to release the film at the earliest after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.