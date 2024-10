15 Epic Disasters of Telugu Cinema in 2023

Spread the love

2023 has witnessed several surprising hits in Tollywood and several expected films featuring stars ended up as epic disasters. Ravi Teja delivered two disasters in a row with Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao this year. Samantha’s Shaakuntalam is a bigger disappointment. Akhil who worked hard on Agent for two years tasted a bitter result. Megastar Chiranjeevi got embarrassed with the result of Bhola Shankar. Varun Tejs’ Gandeevadari Arjuna failed to report minimum openings. Prabhas’s Adipurush reported huge openings but the film ended up as a loss. The audience were not much interested in Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej’s Bro. Naga Chaitanya’s actioner Custody too failed to impress the audience. Here are the 15 epic disasters of Telugu cinema this year:

Kalyanram’s Amigos

Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura

Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

Akhil’s Agent

Gopichand’s Ramabanam

Naga Chaitanya’s Custody

Prabhas’ Adipurush

Naga Shaurya’s Rangabali

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej’s Bro

Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar

Varun Tej’s Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Ram’s Skanda

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao

Vaishnav Tej’s Adikeshava

Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man