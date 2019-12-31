2019 a year of mixed opportunities for AP people

The year 2019 goes down as a year of surprises and setbacks, and missed political opportunities in the history of residual Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra voters rejected Chandrababu Naidu’s development agenda to construct a global capital city and reconstruction of the state. YS Jaganmohan Reddy won a resounding victory by convincingly asking for One Chance to implement his Cash Transfer welfare mission. But, the very first file signed by CM Jagan to increase old age pensions met with criticism. He actually promised to give Rs. 3,000 pension in his electioneering but later he announced Rs. 2,500 only under YSR old age pension scheme. Weeks later, Jagan Circar began getting increasing criticism on its inability to meet the great expectations of voters on ‘Navaratnalu’ cash promises to farmers, SC, ST, BC and Muslim women and youth.

The year is indeed proving to be a big test for Chandrababu Naidu leadership. Especially, he faced humiliation from Jagan Reddy in the Assembly. What more, Jagan went on a spree of demolitions, cancellations and destruction of all the developmental projects launched by Naidu. Jagan began his rule with partial demolition of Praja Vedika. Political and police harassment of TDP leaders caused much bitterness leading to suicide of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao. Now, Capital shifting move caused bitter criticism. All Opposition began calling Jagan Regime as a mad Tughlaq rule taking AP backwards by 10 to 20 years. Now, aspirations are rising for a strong capital, development agenda and economic growth.