Samajavaragamana Video Promo: Outstanding Visuals

Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s next big budget outing is titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is hitting the screens during Sankranthi. The first song Samajavaragamana is a smashing hit and is on the top of the music charts from the past few weeks. The makers today unveiled the video promo of Samajavaragamana which is visually stunning. Allu Arjun thrills the audience with his dance moves and the song is canned across some picturesque locales of Paris.

Pooja Hegde is a treat to watch and Bunny, Pooja make a stunning pair on screen. Samajavaragamana is a romantic number and the video promo is a must watch. S Thaman composed the music for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the audio album is already trending. Bankrolled by Geetha Arts, Haarika and Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releases on January 12th 2020.