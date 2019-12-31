Pawan visits Amaravati, mocks at Capital confusion

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on bluffing politics of CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue of Capital shifting. He criticised CM for supporting Amaravati before elections but deceiving its farmers after coming to power. Pawan visited Amaravati Capital City villages today. He met with the protesting farmers there at their dharna camps. Senani announced his party’s total support to the cause of continuing Andhra Capital in Amaravati alone. He wondered how Jaganmohan Reddy is taking revenge against one lakh population in Capital City villages. Pawan appealed to the CM not to hurt innocent farmers when his actual targets for revenge are only a few other persons.

Pawan took strong objection to the government and AP Police filing ‘attempt to murder’ cases against farmers. He said it is an unpardonable act on the part of the YCP leaders to describe Amaravati farmers as paid artists. Jana Sena would continue its agitation till the farmers get justice in Capital City issue. Pawan mocked at the ruling YCP leaders’ inability to give clarity on Capital shifting. How can they go on confusing people on Three Capitals? No clear statement from CM but Ministers go on making conflicting statements. Three Capitals is obviously to get political mileage. Pawan challenged Jagan Reddy to announce only one Capital to be located at Vizag or Kurnool if he is against Amaravati.